Consumer Prices Unexpectedly Fall In October

The new consumer price index inflation numbers are out.

In October, CPI fell 0.1% from the previous month after rising 0.2% in September. Economists were expecting a 0.0% print.

CPI fell to 1.0% year-over-year from September’s 1.2% reading, right in line with economists’ expectations.

CPI excluding food and energy came rose 0.1% in October from a month earlier, and the year-over-year growth rate was unchanged from September at 1.7%, also in line with consensus estimates.

