Here come consumer prices ...

The latest report on consumer prices is set for release at 8:30 am ET.

Expectations are for the report to show consumer prices rose 0.1% month-on-month in April. Compared to the prior year, however, headline consumer prices are expected to fall 0.2% in April.

“Core” inflation, which excludes the price of food and energy, is expected to show a 0.2% monthly increase and a 1.7% increase over the prior year.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they drop.

NOW WATCH: 70 people were injured while filming this movie with 100 untamed lions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.