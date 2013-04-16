DEFLATION: Consumer Prices Unexpectedly Fall 0.2%

The CPI release is out.
Consumer prices unexpectedly fell 0.2% in March from the previous month.
Economists were predicting a flat reading.
Excluding food and energy, prices were up 0.1% (economists were looking for a 0.2% advance).
Year over year, consumer prices were up 1.5% (versus 1.6% expected and 2.0% in February), and prices excluding food and energy were up 1.9% (versus 2.0% expected and 2.0% in February).
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.