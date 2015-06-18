Here comes inflation ...

The latest reading on consumer prices from the BLS is set for release at the bottom of the hour.

Expectations are that prices will rise 0.5% month-on-month in May and rise 0.2% on a “core” basis, which excludes the price of fresh food and gas.

The expected monthly increase is largely due to an uptick in gas prices.

Compared to last year, headline inflation is set to rise 0.1% over last year and rise 1.8% on a “core” basis.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.

