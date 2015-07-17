Here comes inflation ...

The latest report on consumer prices is set for release from the BLS at 8:30 am ET.

Expectations are for consumer prices to rise 0.3% in June compared to the prior month and rise 0.2% on a “core” basis, which excludes the price of food and gas.

Headline inflation is expected to rise just 0.1% in June compared to last year, mostly due to the sharp decline in oil prices, which are down about 50% from a year ago.

On a “core” basis, prices are expected to rise 1.8% compared to last year.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.

