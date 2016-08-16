Here comes CPI ...

At 8:30 a.m. ET, the Labour Department will release data on consumer-price inflation during July.

Economists estimate that the consumer price index was flat month-on-month, and rose by 0.9% year-on-year, according to Bloomberg.

Excluding the volatile costs of food and energy, they forecast that so-called core inflation rose 0.2% month-on-month, and 2.3% year-on-year.

Core inflation compared to the prior year has been running hot and above the Fed’s 2% target since last December. Much of this gain has been due to a jump in shelter costs, which make up 32% of the overall consumer price basket.

The headline CPI is expected to be flat as falling energy prices offset the rise in core CPI, Wells Fargo noted.

More to come …

