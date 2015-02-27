Here comes CPI ...

The January reading on inflation is set for release at 8:30 am ET, when the BLS releases its latest consumer price index.

Expectations are for prices to fall 0.6% month-on-month as the decline in energy continues to weigh on prices.

Excluding the more volatile cost of food and gas, “core” CPI is expected to rise 0.1% after prices were flat in December.

Compared to last year, economists expect prices fell 0.1% in January after rising 0.8% in December. On a “core” basis, prices are expected to rise 1.6%.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.

