Here comes CPI ...

The latest consumer price index data are set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists estimate that the consumer price index (CPI) was flat month-on-month in November at 0%, while year-on-year, the index rose 0.4%.

Excluding the ever-fluctuating costs of food and energy, they estimate that so-called core CPI rose 0.2% from October, and 2% compared to November 2014.

Low gas prices are again expected to again be a drag on headline inflation.

This is the final reading on inflation before the Federal Reserve’s meeting and policy statement this week.

