Here Comes Consumer Prices ...

Heads up! Minutes away from the release of the April Consumer Price Index, due out at 8:30 AM ET.



Economists predict that consumer prices fell 0.3% in April from the previous month after posting a 0.2% decline in March. Stripping food and energy prices out of the calculation, prices are expected to have risen 0.2% in April after gaining 0.1% the month before.

Year over year, prices are expected to have risen 1.3% in April after advancing 1.5% on a year-over-year basis in March. Excluding food and energy, economists predict prices rose 1.8% on a year-over-year basis in April after advancing 1.9% in March.

We will have all of the data LIVE at 8:30 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

