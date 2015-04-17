Here come consumer prices ...

The March reading on consumer prices is set for release from the Bureau of Labour Statistics at 8:30 am ET.

Expectations are for the report to show prices rose 0.3% month-on-month in March and were flat compared to the prior year.

On a “core” basis, which excludes the more volatile cost of food and gas, prices are expected to rise 0.2% over last month and rise 1.7% over the prior year.

We’ll be back when the numbers hit to see if there any more signs of inflation in the economy.

