Oculus CEO Says The Oculus Rift Headset Is 'Months, Not Years' Away

oculusvrnews.com Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe next to a prototype Oculus Rift.

While it looks like we won’t be seeing a consumer version of the Oculus Rift by the end of this year, the launch of the consumer version of the Oculus Rift headset is “close,” revealed Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe, speaking atWeb Summit 2014 in Dublin.

There still isn’t any concrete release date, according to The Next Web, but Iribe said the most recent Rift prototype, the so-called Crescent Bay, is “largely finalised for a consumer product.”

“We’re all hungry for it to happen,” Iribe told the audience. “We’re getting very close. It’s months, not years away, but many months.”

After Oculus was acquired by Facebook for $US2 billion back in March, the virtual reality company found itself with the resources to both build up its team, which has grown from 75 to more than 200 employees, including its own R&D team.

Iribe said the remaining challenge is to solve the issue of what type of input works best in VR, which the company is actively researching, aided by its recent acquisition of Carbon Design, which helped design the Xbox 360 controller.

“We’ve gone out there and set this bar and said, ‘We want to get it right,'”said Iribe. “We don’t want it to be four or five years. We’re eager for this to happen.”

To read our interview with Brendan Iribe where he talks about the future of Oculus, click here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.