Consumer Goods Stocks Have Gained The Upper Hand

The latest sector performance data from Morningstar shows that Consumer Goods companies hit an inflection point in the past week. They began to outperform in the last 5 days despite having underperformed during the last month. The chart below shows the relative outperformance or underperformance of each sector relative to the median performance for all twelve sectors. This shows that momentum has just picked up for U.S. consumer goods names.



