There's One Kind Of Financial Company That's Doing Fantastic Right Now

The financial sector has been a big-time market laggard for a while. The industry’s marquee name Goldman Sachs has been a notable basket case.



But there is one sub-sector that’s doing great, and that’s the consumer-oriented ones.

We noted on Friday that pretty much anything consumer — from luxuries, to staples to drugs — is doing awesome right now, and consumer finance is no exception.

Here’s a quick look at some 2-year charts of big consumer finance names. We’re close to new highs in all of them.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

Photo: Yahoo Finance

Photo: Yahoo Finance

Photo: Yahoo Finance

