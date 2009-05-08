Consumer Credit Shrinks At Record Pace

Put this in your green shoot pipe:



Marketwatch: Consumers’ debts fell a record $11.1 billion in March, sending outstanding debt levels dropping at a 5.2% annual pace, the fastest decline since 1990, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday.

Outstanding consumer credit fell by a seasonally adjusted $11.1 billion in March to $2.55 trillion, the Fed said. It was the sixth decline in the past eight months following years of steady growth in debt averaging close to 7% per year.

Read the whole thing at Marketwatch –>

