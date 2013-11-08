CREDIT CARD BALANCES DECLINE FOR FOURTH STRAIGHT MONTH

September U.S. consumer credit data are out.

Total credit expanded by $US13.737 billion in September to $US3.052 trillion, above consensus estimates for a $US12.000 billion rise.

August consumer credit growth was revised up to $US14.152 billion from $US13.625 billion.

Revolving credit — credit cards and the like — fell $US2.1 billion to $US846.9 billion, marking the fourth straight month of decline.

Nonrevolving credit — auto loans, student loans, and the like — rose $US15.8 billion to $US2.205 trillion.

