The Only Interesting Economic Datapoint That's Coming Out All Week Comes Is Coming Later Today

It’s going to be a very slow week for economic data, which is exactly the opposite of how last week was.



But the most interesting datapoint will be coming out later today.

Consumer Credit for March will be released at 3 PM ET. Analysts expect $16.3 billion in new consumer credit, down slightly from February’s $18 billion.

One of the big questions in the economy is how aggressively the consumer sector is willing to releverage following the enormous blow to household balance sheets following the housing collapse.

If the leverage cycle really picks up, that will go a long way towards offsetting other drags on the economy.

