CREDIT CARD BORROWING SURGES

October consumer credit data are out.

Total credit expanded by $US18.186 billion in October to $US3.08 trillion, up 7.1% from a year earlier and ahead of estimates for a $US14.5 billion rise.

Revolving credit — credit cards and the like — rose $US4.3 billion to $US856.8 billion, up 6.1% from a year earlier.

Nonrevolving credit — auto loans, student loans, and the like — rose $US13.9 billion to $US2.22 trillion, up 7.5% from a year earlier.

September consumer credit growth was revised up to $US16.293 billion from $US13.737 billion.

While nonrevolving credit has grown at a rapid clip in recent months, revolving credit has lagged, averaging 0.4% year-over-year growth over the five months preceding October. The October year-over-year advance of 6.1% marks a significant acceleration in credit card borrowing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.