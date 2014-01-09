CONSUMER CREDIT GROWTH FALLS SHORT OF EXPECTATIONS

The Federal Reserve just released U.S. consumer credit data for the month of December.

Total credit to consumers rose $US12.318 billion in November to $US3.087 trillion, up 4.8% from a year earlier but below Wall Street’s consensus estimate for a $US14.250 billion advance.

Revolving credit — reflecting credit card balances and the like — rose $US0.5 billion to $US856.9 billion, up 0.6% from a year earlier.

Nonrevolving credit — reflecting auto loans, student loans, and the like — rose $US11.9 billion to $US2.230 trillion in total, up 6.4% from a year earlier.

October consumer credit growth was revised down to $US17.897 billion from the previously-reported $US18.186 billion figure.

