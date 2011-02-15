8 Revealing Charts About The Current State Of America's Debt Crisis

Photo: Federal Reserve Bank of New York

U.S. consumers are paying down debt, but their also returning to their credit reliant ways, according to data from the New York Federal Reserve.The data suggests that, while the mortgage debt problem is stabilizing, consumers, now more confident in the U.S. economy, are spending more on their credit cards.



There is also a continued rise in student loans to monitor. It shows clearly how student debt has risen over the past few years.

If you’re looking for a quick brief on where the U.S. stands in its deleveraging and re-leveraging cycle, don’t miss these charts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.