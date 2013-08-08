CONSUMER CREDIT RISES $US13.8 BILLION IN JUNE, LESS THAN FORECASTS

June consumer credit data are out.

Total credit expanded by $US13.82 billion to $US2.85 trillion in June, shy of forecasts for a $US15.0 billion rise.

Revolving credit — credit cards and the like — fell $US2.7 billion to $US853.6 billion.

Nonrevolving credit — auto loans, student loans, and the like — rose by $US16.5 billion to $US1.99 trillion in total.

May consumer credit growth was revised down to $US17.54 billion from $US19.62 billion.

Click here to refresh for the latest >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.