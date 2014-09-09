CONSUMER CREDIT BALANCES SURGE

Consumer credit balances expanded by $US26.0 billion in July.

This was much bigger than the $US17.35 billion expected by economists.

Non-revolving debt, which includes auto loans and student loans, jumped by $US20.6 billion. This was the biggest monthly gain since July 2011.

Revolving debt, which includes credit card balances, climbed by $US5.4 billion.

