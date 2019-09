Here’s more buying power coming out of the economy.



Outstanding debts held by consumers fell for the 11th month in a row by a seasonally adjusted $1.73 billion, or an annualized rate of 0.8% in December.

For what it’s worth this is way better than the 10.7% drop in November

The official release can be found at the Federal Reserve.

