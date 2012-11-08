CONSUMER CREDIT BEATS

Photo: Reddit

Consumer credit rose $11.36 billion in September, higher than expectations of $10.175 billion.The number marks a considerable slowdown form the month before, although it was expected.



Last month’s figure was revised up to $18.391 billion from $18.123 billion.

Revolving debt (credit cards) fell 4.1 per cent while non-revolving debt rose 9.2 per cent.

Total consumer credit at the end of September stood at $2.74 trillion, or 20.1 per cent of GDP, according to the Federal Reserve.

Here is a link to the full release >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.