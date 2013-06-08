MISS: CONSUMER CREDIT RISES $11.06 BILLION IN APRIL

UPDATE: April consumer credit data are out.



Total credit expanded $11.06 billion in April after rising an upward-revised $8.37 billion in March.

Economists were looking for a $12.9 billion advance.

