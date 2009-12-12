Consumer Confidence Spikes In Early December

And now here we have a good sign, which contradicts some other, more negative data:



Marketwatch: Consumer sentiment improved markedly in early December, according to media reports on Friday of the Reuters/University of Michigan index.

The consumer sentiment index rose to 73.4 in early December from 67.4 in November. The increase was larger than expected.

Read the whole thing >>

