A Whole Bunch Of Economic Data Is Out

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
A bunch of economic data just came out.Here are the expectations and the official numbers in red.
Consumer confidence is expected to show a reading of 56.0 vs. 58.5 previously.
The number: 59.5
The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index is expected to hit 5, vs. 3 last month.
The number: -1
New home sales are expected at an anemic 320K (annualized) vs. 319K last month.
The number: 312 K
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.