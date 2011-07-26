A Whole Bunch Of Economic Data Is Out

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A bunch of economic data just came out.Here are the expectations and the official numbers in red.



Consumer confidence is expected to show a reading of 56.0 vs. 58.5 previously.

The number: 59.5

The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index is expected to hit 5, vs. 3 last month.

The number: -1

New home sales are expected at an anemic 320K (annualized) vs. 319K last month.

The number: 312 K

