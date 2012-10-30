Reminder: Today's Consumer Confidence Report Has Been Delayed

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence report, which was originally scheduled for 10:00 AM EST today, has been delayed until Thursday, November 1.



Here’s their statement:

Consumer Confidence Index Postponed Due to East Coast Hurricane

29 October, 2012

Due to Hurricane Sandy currently affecting the U.S. East Coast, The Conference Board will be postponing its regularly scheduled 10/30 release of the Consumer Confidence Index to 10 AM, Thursday, November 1.

“We’ve made this decision to assure the safety of our staff and all who follow the Consumer Confidence Index, as well as ensure the distribution of the report remains fair and open,” said Lynn Franco, Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board.





