Consumer confidence rose to 50.2 in October.



Expectations were for a 50.

In September, consumer confidence plunged to 48.5. That was a seven month low.

Markets barely moved on the news, and still remain negative.

Dow down 0.33%

NASDAQ down 0.44%

S&P 500 down 0.33%

