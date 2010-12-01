Consumer Confidence Rockets Higher To 54.1

Headline Number: 54.1, for November
Expectations: 52
Analysis: Positive consumer spending data over the past few weeks indicated that Consumer Confidence would head higher. Deutsche Bank predicted a surge, to 55, based on positive consumption data and upward revisions to September’s data.
In October, the number was 49.9.
Stocks have bounced off their lows post Consumer Confidence data.
- DOW down 0.42%
- NASDAQ down 0.82%
- S&P 500 down 0.57%
