Consumer Confidence Rockets Higher To 54.1

Headline Number: 54.1, for November



Expectations: 52

Analysis: Positive consumer spending data over the past few weeks indicated that Consumer Confidence would head higher. Deutsche Bank predicted a surge, to 55, based on positive consumption data and upward revisions to September’s data.

In October, the number was 49.9.

Stocks have bounced off their lows post Consumer Confidence data.

DOW down 0.42%

NASDAQ down 0.82%

S&P 500 down 0.57%

Check out the full release here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.