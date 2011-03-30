Consumer Confidence Plummets To 63.4

nattu via Flickr



Headline: 63.4Consensus: 64

Analysis: Consumer confidence surged in February to 72, which was the best number in three years.

It was expected to fall in March, but this drop is worse than expectations.

Definitely a sign that worries about the Middle East and Japan are getting to consumers. Also, concerns over declining home prices and rising inflation are likely embeded in this number.

Don’t miss: These 8 shocks are about to slam the global economy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.