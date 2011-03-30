Consumer Confidence Plummets To 63.4

Headline: 63.4Consensus: 64
Analysis: Consumer confidence surged in February to 72, which was the best number in three years.
It was expected to fall in March, but this drop is worse than expectations.
Definitely a sign that worries about the Middle East and Japan are getting to consumers. Also, concerns over declining home prices and rising inflation are likely embeded in this number.
