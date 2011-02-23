Consumer Confidence Index: Now At A Three-Year High

The Latest Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index was released this morning based on data collected through February 10.



The 70.4 reading was higher than the consensus estimate of 67.0, reported by Briefing.com and a rise over the January upward revision of 64.8. Here is an excerpt from the Conference Board report.

Says Lynn Franco, Director of The Conference Board Consumer Research centre: “The Consumer Confidence Index is now at a three-year high (Feb. 2008, 76.4), due to growing optimism about the short-term future.

Consumers’ assessment of current business and labour market conditions has improved moderately, but still remains rather weak. Looking ahead, consumers are more positive about the economy and their income prospects, but feel somewhat mixed about employment conditions.”

Consumers’ appraisal of present-day conditions improved moderately in February. Those stating business conditions are “good” increased to 12.4 per cent from 11.3 per cent, while those claiming business conditions are “bad” was unchanged at 39.6 per cent.

Consumers’ assessment of the labour market was also more positive than in January. Those saying jobs are “plentiful” rose to 4.9 per cent from 4.6 per cent, while those stating jobs are “hard to get” decreased to 45.7 per cent from 47.0 per cent.

Consumers’ short-term outlook was more optimistic than in January. Those expecting business conditions to improve over the next six months increased to 24.4 per cent from 24.0 per cent, while those anticipating business conditions will worsen declined to 10.4 per cent from 12.2 per cent.

Consumers were mixed about the job market. Those expecting more jobs in the months ahead edged down to 19.8 per cent from 20.8 per cent, however, those anticipating fewer jobs decreased to 15.4 per cent from 21.2 per cent. The proportion of consumers expecting an increase in their incomes rose to 17.3 per cent from 15.3 per cent. More…