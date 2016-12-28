Here comes consumer confidence ...

Consumer confidence is expected to have climbed to 109.0 in December, up from 107.1 in November. The November reading was the best since July 2007.

Consumer confidence has been improving since Donald Trump won the election. The December reading from the University of Michigan showed that measure improved to 98.2 in December, the best since January 2004.

The data will be released by the Confidence Board at 10 a.m. ET.

