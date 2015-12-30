Here comes consumer confidence ...

At 10am ET, we’ll get the Conference Board’s December report on consumer confidence.

Economists estimate this index climbed to 93.5 in December from 90.4 in November.

Here’s Wells Fargo’s John Silvia: “Nonfarm payrolls in November posted a second consecutive strong reading, allaying some fears regarding the labour market. We expect consumer confidence will have bounced back in December on the back of more upbeat economic data. In addition, the renewed slide in gas prices will likely support confidence moving into the holiday season. That said, the volatility in financial markets will likely weigh on confidence, leading to only a modest gain.”

Refresh this page for updates…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.