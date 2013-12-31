Here's How A Bunch Of Different Demographic Groups Feel About The Economy [CHART]

Matthew Boesler

Bloomberg’s weekly U.S. Consumer Comfort Index tracks the economic outlook of various demographic groups.

A positive reading suggests more survey respondents are feeling positive than negative, whereas a negative reading reflects the opposite.

Of all of the demographic groups Bloomberg tracks, only one sports a positive consumer comfort reading at present: the group of Americans making over $US100,000 in annual income.

The chart below ranks consumer comfort by demographic group, according to the latest weekly data.

Consumer confidence rankingBusiness Insider/Matthew Boesler (data from Bloomberg)

