Consumer Confidence BEATS At 56.0 Versus Expected 44.0

Photo: macattck

Consumer confidence for November beat expectations, coming in at 56 versus a consensus 44.That’s up from 39.8 in October.



This is a big positive piece of data after a miss in the Case Shiller Home Price index earlier today.

This is the latest in recent data that suggests a rebound for the consumer, even as the housing industry struggles to stay afloat.

