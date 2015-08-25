Here comes consumer confidence ...

At 10:00 a.m. we’ll get the Conference Board’s consumer confidence report.

Economists estimate the Conference Board’s index of sentiment climbed to 93.4 in August from 90.9 in July.

From Barclays: “Jobless claims remain low and average daily retail gasoline prices are down on the month. Both factors should support consumers’ outlook for the economy and push the Conference Board’s index up modestly on the month.”

