Consumer Confidence Rebounds In April And Beats Expectations

AP Images



Headline: 65.4Consensus: 65.0



Analysis: Consumer confidence, as measured by the Conference Board, dove in March due to rising oil prices.

It was at 72 in February, and fell back to 63.4 in March. That March number has been revised up slightly, to 63.8.

This is a slight bounce back, but continues to suggest higher gas prices are weighing on U.S. consumers.

Don’t miss: 24 signs of economic decline in America >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.