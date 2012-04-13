MISS: Consumer Confidence Falls To 75.7, Economists Expected 76.2

Photo: Flickr / Bruce A Stockwell

UPDATE:Consumer confidence declined slightly in April, new data out of the University of Michigan shows.



The key measure of consumer spirit fell 50 basis points to 75.7 in April, below economist forecasts for a flat reading.

This marked the first decline in more than seven months.

However at 75.7, confidence remained marginally above levels seen in January and February.

ORIGINAL:

The final U.S. data point of the week is minutes away: Consumer Confidence.

Economists polled by Bloomberg forecast the University of Michigan reading of consumer confidence remained unchanged in April from March’s 76.2 final figure.

The last time the index topped 76 was 14 months ago, before the U.S. economy stalled.

The announcement is scheduled for 9:55 a.m., but generally runs a few minutes late.

