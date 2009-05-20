Consumer Comes Out A $747 Billion Cap And Trade Winner

Point Carbon, an analysis firm focused on the carbon market, released a report yesterday finding that consumers will end up on the receiving end of $747 billion over between 2012 and 2030 via the cap and trade legislation, as currently written. Trade vulnerable industries get allowances to stave off competition from emerging markets, and clean tech gets a nice $188 billion boost.



Their full breakdown is below, click on the image for a bigger version.

