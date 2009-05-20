Consumer Comes Out A $747 Billion Cap And Trade Winner

Jay Yarow

Point Carbon, an analysis firm focused on the carbon market, released a report yesterday finding that consumers will end up on the receiving end of $747 billion over between 2012 and 2030 via the cap and trade legislation, as currently written. Trade vulnerable industries get allowances to stave off competition from emerging markets, and clean tech gets a nice $188 billion  boost.

Their full breakdown is below, click on the image for a bigger version.

f?id=4a1408e5796c7a3100a106c4&maxX=610&m
f?id=4a1409b3796c7a3100a107c6

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.