This Is The Biggest Economic Story In The World

This is really the big story of the moment: The full-on comeback in everything related to consumers and households.



Let’s just break it down really fast.

1. New housing starts are shooting straight up.

2. Retail sales growth: Re-accelerating.

3. The Unemployment Rate: Collapsing (according to the government).

4. And the unemployment rate is collapsing according to Gallup.

5. And car sales are surging.

6. Revolving Consumer Credit. Back to growth.

7. Gallup Economic Confidence is the best since May.

8. Consumer discretionary stocks surging towards all-time highs.

9. Homebuilder stocks highest since 2007.

10. Wal-Mart has finally busted out, and surged past its 2000 high.

11. Even more impressive: Home Depot! Surging to multi-year highs.

12. University of Michigan Consumer Confidence hits a 5-year high.

Photo: Scotty Barber, Reuters

13. Restarant owners are saw a recent spike up in their outlook (they’re a great measure of consumer discretionary spending.

14. Case-Shiller home prices are clearly on the rise.

Something really big is under way!

