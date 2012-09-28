QUIZ: Which Product Is Not Owned By The Same Mega Corporation?

The grocery store seems like it’s full of options. You choose from thousands of brands based on price, nutrition, and above all marketing.What you might not realise—or at least choose to ignore—is that most products in the store are owned by a few giant corporations.

So how well do you really know your brands? Complete the quiz with fewer than 3 mistakes and you can call yourself a savvy shopper.

Which of the following is NOT owned by Unilever?

Old Spice is NOT owned by Unilever.

Which of these products is NOT owned by Kraft/Mondelez?

Häagen Dazs is NOT owned by Kraft.

Which of these products is NOT owned by Pepsico?

Powerbar is NOT owned by Pepsico.

Which of these products is NOT owned by Mars?

Popsicle is NOT owned by Mars.

Which of the following is NOT owned by Nestlé?

Klondike is NOT owned by Nestlé.

Which of the following is NOT owned by Procter and Gamble?

Lactaid is NOT owned by Procter and Gamble.

Which of the following is NOT a product owned by General Mills?

Jell-O is NOT owned by General Mills.

