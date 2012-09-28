QUIZ: Which Product Is Not Owned By The Same Mega Corporation?

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The grocery store seems like it’s full of options. You choose from thousands of brands based on price, nutrition, and above all marketing.What you might not realise—or at least choose to ignore—is that most products in the store are owned by a few giant corporations.



So how well do you really know your brands? Complete the quiz with fewer than 3 mistakes and you can call yourself a savvy shopper.

