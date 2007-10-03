Almost All Consumers Now Use Web for Buying Decisions

Avenue A | Razorfish surveyed 475 consumers across “all demographics” in July. The findings show the usual divide between what the loud techno-elite minority cares about, as compared to the quiet mass-consumer majority:



Only 60% personalise home pages

47% never share bookmarks

44% never use RSS feeds

65% never use tag clouds

Almost all read the “most popular” or “most emailed” items on sites

Video: Big

67% regularly watch videos on YouTube, etc.

95% have watched online videos in the last 3 months.

49% have uploaded online videos in the last 3 months [shockingly high–almost makes us discount all findings, or at least conclude that this is a highly web-literate and young consumer sub-set].

85% have watched online movie previews in last 3 months.

71% have watched a TV show online in the last 3 months [more than we would have thought].

Online Music, Photos, Blogs: Pretty Big

42% regularly purchase music online

41% use photo-sharing sites

70% read blogs regularly

Online research when making product selection decisions: HUGE

92%+ use the web when making product buying decisions (research, reviews, retailer location, price comparison, etc.)

54% start their product research at a search engine

14% start it at a comparison shopping engine

30% start it at an e-commerce or retailer site

55% rely on USER REVIEWS most when choosing products

21% rely on EXPERT REVIEWS most.

After product selected, most important criteria when choosing where to buy are PRICE (38%) and SITE REPUTATION (38%)

Mobile data services: Small

68% never use mobile phone to listen to music

76% never use mobile phone to watch video.

64% never use mobile phone to check headlines.

