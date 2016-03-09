Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

IHOP

Fortune compiled a list of sweet deals for National Pancake Day that includes IHOP, Waffle House, Denny’s, and more.

Maria Sharapova’s sponsors are quickly distancing themselves from the tennis star after after she said she tested positive for the recently banned drug meldonium. Nike was first to suspend its deal with the Russian athlete — it was worth an estimated $100 million over eight years — Nike’s biggest deal for a female athlete.

J. Crew is falling apart, and it’s only getting worse. According to Bloomberg, the private-equity firm TPG Capital sliced its holdings in the business by a whopping 84% when 2015 came to a close.

Whataburger’s Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit is a simple crispy chicken breast topped with sweet honey butter and wedged between two biscuits. It’s the exact same idea as Wendy’s, and we tried it for ourselves and were a fan of its sugary sweetness.

The Samsung’s Galaxy S7 is an example of how the company is honing in on what matters to smartphone users such as expandable storage, low-light camera, and water resistance.

Shake Shack shares fell by as much as 9% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings with light guidance for sales.

In an effort to shake off its reward program news that upset customers, Starbucks is offering discounts to its rewards members every Monday for the month of March, reports Eater.

Beginning today, 6,100 ExxonMobil gas stations are implementing Apple Pay by integrating support for it into its Speedpass+ iPhone app, reports Fast Company.

Today, members of Dunkin’s rewards program can begin ordering and paying for coffee, doughnuts, and other items via mobile app at certain Massachusetts and Rhode Island locations, according to the Boston Herald.

Amazon is launching Style Code Live, a live TV show that will host guests who will offer fashion and makeup advice, while viewers will be able to buy the corresponding products, reports Entrepreneur.

