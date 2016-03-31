Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

McDonalds’ Facebook

Select McDonald’s locations are offering a McPick 2 breakfast deal, with different combinations available in different regions, reports Brand Eating.

The total volume of soda consumed in the US dropped 1.2% in last year, compared to a drop of 0.9% in 2014, according to Beverage Digest’s annual report.

Ashley Graham made history as the first-ever truly plus size model to appear on the cover of Maxim’s American edition. While this appears to be a huge step for the notoriously masculine magazine, some fans are claiming she’s been Photoshopped.

Deutsche Bank analysts checked the prices on 77 similar items at a New York-based Trader Joe’s store and nearby Whole Foods and found that Trader Joe’s was about 26% cheaper.

After three years, the beefy crunch burrito and cheesy double beef burrito will return to Taco Bell menus nationwide on April 21, according to a release.

A recent Reddit thread asked fast-food employees “what should we never order from you?”

Some respondents had info on what items are overpriced, while others named favourites that they think are gross.

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan has downgraded Chipotle from neutral to underperform, saying that even in the best-case scenario the chain’s sales wouldn’t recover until 2018.

Lululemon reported higher-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and full-year 2015 early Wednesday, and the stock is jumping higher. The company began to organise its pants by fit (or “sensation”) instead of silhouette — so its customers would be less confused about which attire to purchase for different activities.

Starbucks’ deal with Chase achieves several additional objectives for the company. The bank most likely views this deal as a relationship investment in anticipation of further revenue opportunities in the coming years.

Walmart is turning to a new idea for building sales: online grocery pick-up. The program, which allows customers to order groceries online and pick them up at a dedicated station in the parking lot, has been in testing for two years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.