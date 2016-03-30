Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Paul Sawers / VentureBeat

Clues in the code of the iPhone Facebook Messenger app — which includes commands such as “pay in person” and “pay directly in Messenger when you pick up the item” — imply that Messenger could be preparing an in-store purchasing method, according to The Information.

Maxim will feature curvy model Ashley Graham on the cover of its latest issue, and according to Fashionista, it’s a first for the American edition of the magazine.

Wearable tech startup Ringly is best known for its line of cocktail rings. The company announced Tuesday it’s launching a new product category: bracelets.

Burger King released a limited time angriest whopper. It has a red bun infused with hot sauce with a suggested price of $5.49, according to Ad Age.

Nut butters, like almond butter, cashew butter, walnut butter, macadamia butter, and sunflower seed butter, are being suggested as replacements to the classic peanut butter. The demand is there — now, the challenge for companies is distinguishing themselves from the sea of nut butter competition.

New York City based casual burger chain Bareburger was named one of five winners of the 2015 Hot Concept Awards by Nation’s Restaurant News.

As large grocery chains such as Kroger beef up their offerings, it appears they are beating out large all-purpose stores such as Walmart for the average shopping experience.

The sign posted to the bathroom door of a Kroger in Athens, Georgia reads: “We have a UNISEX bathroom because sometimes gender specific toilets put others into uncomfortable situations.” Customer reactions to the sign are mixed, but mostly positive.

PepsiCo uses eggs in some of its baked products. The company announced on March 28, that it will commit to using 100% cage-free eggs by 2020, reports Fortune.

Younger consumers are opting instead for paper towels at the dinner table, The Washington Post reports. Consumers view napkins as a less economical choice than paper towels, according to the survey.

