Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Instagram/Zoella

Zoella was crowned Sexiest Social Media Star for the beauty category.

Victoria’s Secret expanded its nominee list to include social media stars, and it just announced the winners. Zoe “Zoella” Sugg, Hannah Bronfman, and Sonya Esman won in the new social media categories.

Cosmopolitan spoke to Taco Bell’s human resources director and pointed out several perks to which Taco Bell employees are privy: bike rides, meditation, martial arts classes, and the option to leave early on Fridays.

The Digital Journal notes that the big box retailer plans to have its own brand of milk sold in hundreds of stores by next year.

Starbucks announced that pumpkin spice latte flavored K-cups will be available in the fall, reports CNN Money.

By Chloe, the popular New York City vegan fast casual restaurant, will be expanding to Boston, reports Grub Street.

Gerber issued a recall of two varieties of its 3.5 ounce organic food pouches, Fortune reports, noting that they might have been spoiled due to a packaging defect.

At its investor day, Dollar General announced that it will open about 900 stores in 2016, and another 1,000 in 2017, reports Fortune.

McDonald’s has applied to trademark a new slogan: “the simpler the better.” The company hasn’t revealed the reasoning behind the new slogan, but Restaurant News reports that operators are putting pressure on the chain to reduce the number of items on its menu.

In a post on Coke’s website, the beverage giant is saying that it spent $132.8 million on scientific research and partnerships over a five-year period from 2010 through the end of last year, according to Fortune.

In an earnings call on Wednesday, the company revealed that sales of the seven cereals reformulated without artificial flavours and colours in January grew 6%, compared to a 6% decline last year, Quartz has noted.

