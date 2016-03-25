Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Steve Kovach/Tech Insider

If you order today, you’ll get your new smaller iPhone or iPad shipped to you on March 31. You can buy the new smaller iPhone at Apple as well as at AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint.

Taco Bueno ranks as Americans’ favourite Mexican chain, according to Market Force Information’s annual quick service restaurant study.

The best time to visit Costco is from 3 to 5 p.m. on weekdays, reports Lifehacker, citing a video from the Krazy Koupon Lady.

Starbucks is expanding its rewards program, with an upcoming Visa card that allows customers to earn rewards points, or ‘stars,’ towards free coffee, food, and an increasing number of other perks every time they use the card.

Yum! Brands, the owner of fast food chains Kentucky Fried Chicken, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell, is exploring a sale of nearly 20% of its massive Chinese business, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Costco has teamed up with Chevrolet for an exclusive special edition of the 2016 Silverado, available only to Costco members. Costs are way down, with the truck being sold at GM preferred supplier pricing.

Three places where millennials are actually choosing to spend their hard-earned cash: Uber, cell phones, and makeup.

A couple months of food deflation followed fairly low inflation for groceries throughout 2015, with year over year changes in food prices around or below 3%.

The new#AerieMAN campaign, which coincides with the upcoming release of a men’s line, is helping to further swing the body positivity movement to include men in the conversation, reports Mic.

Krispy Kreme plans to focus more on franchising because it notices that the the franchisees have been doing a better job than the company at operating the chain’s locations, reports Restaurant News.

