Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

The Nike HyperAdapt 1.0 self-lacing shoe is displayed by Nike CEO Mark Parker

On Nike’s quarterly earnings call Tuesday afternoon, Nike executives mentioned the word “innovation” no less than 30 times. Last week, the company announced its first self-lacing sneaker.

Georgio Armani announced that he’ll no longer be using fur in any of his collections, effective fall 2016, according to Refinery29.

The Pablo pop-up shop was opened from March 18-20 in New York City’s SoHo neighbourhood. According to the artist, customers bought $1 million worth of items.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group — the maker of brands including Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger — dropped by as much as 18% in trading on Tuesday after worse-than-expected earnings results.

Nike reported third-quarter results Tuesday that beat analysts’ expectations for adjusted profits for a ninth straight quarter. Most of the attention was on one metric: futures orders, which reflects the demand for Nike’s products.

Zara has a famously tight supply chain and rolls out runway-inspired styles rapidly. The retailer also has a center that allows every single one of the stores to track sales data and customer feedback.

A Burger King ad has become an unlikely symbol of solidarity against terrorists after deadly attacks in Brussels on Tuesday. The ad, which dates to 2008, shows a fry made to look like a raised middle finger, Mashable reports.

Momofuku founder David Chang is opening “Ando” — a delivery-only restaurant that will serve some of Chang’s greatest hits, as well as brand-new recipes, including a chicken “cheesesteak” with house-made American cheese sauce, according to Fast Company.

The midnight moonshine burger is coming to Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s March 23. It’s 100 per cent black Angus beef charcoal-grilled burger topped with a moonshine glaze, reports The Daily Meal.

Uber is launching its stand-alone and expanded UberEats app in New York today. The expanded app will be more similar to traditional restaurant delivery, with more options and a longer wait, reports Eater.

