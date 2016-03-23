Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Getty

Apple revealed the iPhone SE on March 21, 2016.

Kohl’s is closing 18 stores and laying off more than 1,500 employees. The company just released a list of which stores would close, and said all of them except one in Lithonia, Georgia, will shut down by June 19.

Apple revealed a new phone on March 21: the iPhone SE. It retails for just under $400 without a contract — that’s the lowest price tag that a new iPhone has ever had.

Chick-fil-A is expanding to the Northeast. The company is trying to get away from the kind of lightning-rod discussions that could alienate potential customers.

Chipotle announced that it will be giving away free chips and guacamole through an online game until March 31, according to a news release. “Guac Hunter,” prompts players to point out five differences in a set of photos before time runs out. By the end of three successful rounds, players are promised free chips and guac.

Blaze Pizza is planning to have roughly 210 locations in operation by March of 2017 and expects to be the fifth-largest pizza chain in the US within five years behind Pizza Hut, Domino’s, Little Caesars and Papa John’s.

It’s not surprising that you can buy some wild items on Amazon, but it is a little shocking that many heavy items — including the belt sander — ship for free.

Gatorade is developing a “smart cap” that communicates digitally with a band aid-like sweat patch to track users’ hydration, reports the Wall Street Journal.

When it comes to appealing to fans of artisan cheese, more and more customers are looking beyond the basic cheddar and mozzarella to consider cheeses that have been aged longer with bolder flavours.

The candy maker, Mars will be adding GMO labels to its products’ packaging — including Snickers and M&Ms, reports Fortune.

Last year, Burger King announced plans to serve beer at its restaurants in the UK. Now, it’s finally being rolled out at certain locations, reports Fortune.

