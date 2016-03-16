Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch is in the process of a transformation.The retailer now sells black apparel — a sharp detour from its previous policies regarding the colour.

A men’s shirt from Forever 21 saying “don’t say maybe if you want to say no” has been criticised by Cosmopolitan‘s Hannah Smothers for being “incredibly rapey.”

Chick-fil-A is rolling out a salad nationwide on Monday that features a new thinly sliced grilled chicken. The spicy Southwest salad is replacing Chick-fil-A’s Asian salad.

7-Eleven is letting customers bring their own cups from home to fill with Slurpees for a two-day promotion on March 18 and 19. The promotion will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.

Chick-fil-A has been quietly serving steak and hamburgers for decades. The restaurants also serve a host of other exclusive dishes, such as fried okra and collard greens, that aren’t available at Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide.

Specialty grocery chain The Fresh Market Inc. has agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management for $1.36 billion. Fresh Market has announced aggressive expansion plans in recent years, and the recent acquisition gives it even more power to grow.

The growing success of hard root beer is bringing about a new era of sweet alcoholic beverages that draw from both the craft beer and sweet, malt liquor markets.

Amazon is well on its way to dominating the apparel industry. The company recently launched a live style show, and even set up a warehouse in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in 2012 specifically for its fashion sector.

The FDA is investigating a disturbing video of a Kellogg’s employee urinating on a batch product on the assembly line at one of the company’s factories, according to the Associated Press. The company is still working on identifying the individual.

Fast-food breakfast needs to be the most convenient meal of the day for customers. The issue of to-go convenience is what separates the winners from the losers when it comes to the fast-food breakfast game.

