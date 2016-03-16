Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Abercrombie & Fitch
1. Abercrombie & Fitch has quietly abandoned one of its most notorious rules
Abercrombie & Fitch is in the process of a transformation.The retailer now sells black apparel — a sharp detour from its previous policies regarding the colour.
2. Forever 21 is under fire for a shirt some people think suggests rape
A men’s shirt from Forever 21 saying “don’t say maybe if you want to say no” has been criticised by Cosmopolitan‘s Hannah Smothers for being “incredibly rapey.”
3. Chick-fil-A is debuting a new chicken recipe
Chick-fil-A is rolling out a salad nationwide on Monday that features a new thinly sliced grilled chicken. The spicy Southwest salad is replacing Chick-fil-A’s Asian salad.
4. 7-Eleven has a ridiculous promotion for Slurpee fans
7-Eleven is letting customers bring their own cups from home to fill with Slurpees for a two-day promotion on March 18 and 19. The promotion will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.
5. This Chick-fil-A menu is unlike anything we’ve seen from the fast-food chain
Chick-fil-A has been quietly serving steak and hamburgers for decades. The restaurants also serve a host of other exclusive dishes, such as fried okra and collard greens, that aren’t available at Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide.
6. One of the largest organic grocery stores was just acquired for $1.3 billion, and it’s plotting an empire
Specialty grocery chain The Fresh Market Inc. has agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management for $1.36 billion. Fresh Market has announced aggressive expansion plans in recent years, and the recent acquisition gives it even more power to grow.
7. Americans are bored with beer and now these sweet alternatives are taking over
The growing success of hard root beer is bringing about a new era of sweet alcoholic beverages that draw from both the craft beer and sweet, malt liquor markets.
8. Amazon is making it even harder for J. Crew and Gap to turn around business
Amazon is well on its way to dominating the apparel industry. The company recently launched a live style show, and even set up a warehouse in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in 2012 specifically for its fashion sector.
9. “Who peed in your Rice Krispies?”
The FDA is investigating a disturbing video of a Kellogg’s employee urinating on a batch product on the assembly line at one of the company’s factories, according to the Associated Press. The company is still working on identifying the individual.
10. Fast-food chains focus on one factor when creating a breakfast menu
Fast-food breakfast needs to be the most convenient meal of the day for customers. The issue of to-go convenience is what separates the winners from the losers when it comes to the fast-food breakfast game.
